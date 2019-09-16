FALMOUTH — Road work in preparation for an upcoming paving project on Blackstrap Road is slated to begin this week.

During the week of Sept. 16-20 motorists can expect delays and one-lane of alternating traffic between Mountain Road and the Compact Line. The work will consist of removing and reclaiming the existing pavement. Final paving is tentatively scheduled for the week of Sept. 23. Call Falmouth Public Works Department at 781-3919 for more information.

