PORTLAND — A newly constructed replica of one of the most famous ships in history will be arriving at the Maine Wharf in downtown Portland on Sept. 18.

The Nao Santa Maria will be greeted with a welcome ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, and daily tours will run from Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22. Tours will be available Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sailing alongside the Nina and the Pinta in 1492, the Santa Maria was the flagship vessel led by Christopher Columbus that discovered the maritime routes to America.

The visit will conclude Sunday evening with a dockside cocktail party and a live performance by Viva & The Reinforcements from 5-7 p.m. The performance will benefit Sailing Ships Maine and the Nao Victoria Foundation. More information and tickets available at sailingshipsmaine.org.

