COLLEGES

The University of Maine dropped from No. 7 to No. 12 in the STATS national FCS rankings Monday following Saturday night’s loss at home to Towson, and from No. 9 to No. 16 in the coaches’ poll.

Unbeaten Towson rose to No. 5 in both polls after sending the Black Bears to their second loss in three games.

The top four teams in both polls are North Dakota State, James Madison, South Dakota State and UC-Davis.

• Fenway Park will host a bowl matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference starting in 2020. There are 40 postseason games scheduled for this season, including the national final. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Virginia Coach Tony Bennett declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sprinter Allyson Felix will be part of the 1,600 relay pool for the U.S. as she rounds into elite form after giving birth.

The American team bound for the world championships in Doha, Qatar, includes eight reigning world champions and 55 Olympians. The championships run Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

• Alysia Montano of the United States will receive bronze medals she was cheated out of by a Russian who finished ahead of her at the 2011 and 2013 world championships but was later disqualified for doping.

• Elijah Manangoi of Kenya, thye defending 1,500-meter champion, pulled out of the championships because of an ankle injury suffered in training.

ATHLETE SUSPENDED: One of Africa’s fastest female sprinters, Carina Horn of South Africa, was suspended for failing a doping test.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a former finalist, needed less than an hour to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 6-1 in the first round at Osaka, Japan.

Pavlyuchenkova, who lost the 2017 final to Caroline Wozniacki, went on a roll early in the second set to win 11 of the first 12 points and took a 4-0 lead before dropping serve. She broke at love in Yastremska’s next service game and quickly confirmed a spot in the second round against second-seeded Kiki Bertens.

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Sixth-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin defeated up-and-coming Italian Jannik Sinner in the first round in Russia, and No. 7 Adrian Mannarino also advanced.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Collier was one of four unanimous selections on the all-Rookie team. The others are Indiana center Teaira McCowan, Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas guard Jackie Young. Phoenix forward Brianna Turner also was chosen in voting by the league’s 12 coaches.

AUTO RACING

DRIVER DIES: Mike Stefanik, a modified stock car great who often raced in Maine, was killed in a single-engine plane crash. He was 61.

State police said the crash happened Sunday in Sterling, Connecticut, near the Rhode Island line. They said the single-engine, single-seat Aerolite 103 took off from the Riconn Airport in Coventry, Rhode Island, and was turning back toward the airfield when it crashed into a wooded area near the airport.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: West Ham held on for a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at Birmingham, England, after Arthur Masuaku was sent off midway through the second half.

The draw lifted West Ham into eighth place with eight points from five games, while Villa is 17th with four points.

U.S. WOMEN: Alex Morgan will miss the rest of the season for the Orlando Pride because of a patella stress reaction in her right knee.

– From staff and news reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »