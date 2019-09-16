PORTLAND — EarthCam is bringing the beauty of Peaks Island to people around the world through its newest live streaming webcam.

EarthCam and the Island Lobster Company have teamed up to mount a camera on the deck of the Island Avenue restaurant, allowing the public to enjoy views of the activity at Casco Bay and watch live as the daily catch comes in.

Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video at sites across the world, including popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty in New York City; Bourbon Street in New Orleans; Niagra Falls; the Eiffel Tower and the Abbey Road crossing in London. To see more EarthCam videos, visit earthcam.com.

