Arrests

9/9 at 1:26 p.m. Amanda L. Tozier, 36, of River Road, Cushing, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Amie Rapa on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

9/10 at 4:52 p.m. Rebecca M. Warren, 36, of White Birch Lane, Gorham, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Brian Andreason on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued from Sept. 9-15.

Fire calls

9/9 at 8:06 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

9/9 at 3:02 p.m. Alarm on Portland Street.

9/11 at 11:25 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 11:26 a.m. Alarm on Main Street.

9/11 at 2:58 p.m. Alarm on Homewood Circle.

9/12 at 4:39 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

9/12 at 9:29 p.m. Alarm on Tyler Drive.

9/13 at 11:28 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

9/13 at 1:10 p.m. Fire on Madeleine Point Road.

9/13 at 3:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Portland Street.

9/13 at 4:45 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

9/14 at 12:25 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/14 at 1:54 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Sept.9-15.

