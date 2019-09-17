A Buxton man is facing multiple charges after police say he led an officer on a chase and forced several cars off the road.

Nathaniel Bean, 25, was arrested Monday by Buxton police, the day after he allegedly failed to stop his car for an officer, forced several cars off the road and fled from police on foot.

Officer Jessica Ramsey was on patrol Sunday night when she attempted to follow a suspicious vehicle and determine if the driver was impaired, police said Tuesday. She initiated a traffic stop, but the driver of the 2002 Honda Odyssey accelerated and went through a stop sign, police said.

Ramsay chased the car for approximately 7.5 miles through Buxton and Gorham. She observed the operator of the car “driving so erratically that it forced several cars off the roadway,” police said in a Facebook post.

The car stopped in the driveway of 60 Thompson Road in Buxton and the driver fled on foot, police said. A K-9 team from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect directly from the vehicle to the entrance to the home, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

On Monday morning, Chief Troy Cline learned during a follow-up investigation that Bean had been driving the car. Bean, who lives at 60 Thompson Road, admitted to Cline that he was the driver and was inside the home when police were trying to find him, police said.

Bean was charged with eluding a police officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle). Bail was set at $2,500 cash per charge. He was unable to make bail and is being held at York County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

