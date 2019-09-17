Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 3-8.
Fire calls
9/5 at 12:20 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Maeves Way.
9/5 at 6:33 p.m. Outdoor rubbish fire on Gray Road.
9/5 at 10:34 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Gray Road.
9/6 at 6:32 p.m. Gas leak on Pleasant Valley Road.
9/7 at 5:14 a.m. Alarm system activation on Tuttle Road.
9/9 at 12:36 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Winterberry Court.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Sept. 4-11.
