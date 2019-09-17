Arrests

9/11 at 10:51 a.m. Richard T. Tillotson, 48, of Little John Road, Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 by Detective Wayne Geyer on a charge of violating a protection order.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported Sept. 6-13.

Fire calls

9/6 at 9:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

9/7 at 9:18 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

9/7 at 2:05 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

9/7 at 5:38 p.m. Accident on St. Andrews Circle.

9/8 at 8:22 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hat Trick Drive.

9/9 at 12:50 a.m. Extra patrol on Bentridge Drive.

9/9 at 10:53 a.m. Alarm on Hartford Avenue.

9/10 at 8:44 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

9/10 at 12:50 p.m. Mulch fire on Gray Road.

9/10 at 2:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/10 at 11:12 p.m. Extra patrol on Brentridge Drive.

9/11 at 12:26 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/11 at 6:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

9/11 at 7:17 p.m. Accident on Jackson Way.

9/12 at 2:06 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

9/12 at 4:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/12 at 6:09 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/12 at 7:17 p.m. Water issue on Brackett Road.

9/12 at 7:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Winn Road.

9/13 at 1:14 a.m. Assist State Police.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Sept. 6-13.

