Arrests
9/11 at 10:51 a.m. Richard T. Tillotson, 48, of Little John Road, Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 by Detective Wayne Geyer on a charge of violating a protection order.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported Sept. 6-13.
Fire calls
9/6 at 9:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.
9/7 at 9:18 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.
9/7 at 2:05 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.
9/7 at 5:38 p.m. Accident on St. Andrews Circle.
9/8 at 8:22 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hat Trick Drive.
9/9 at 12:50 a.m. Extra patrol on Bentridge Drive.
9/9 at 10:53 a.m. Alarm on Hartford Avenue.
9/10 at 8:44 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.
9/10 at 12:50 p.m. Mulch fire on Gray Road.
9/10 at 2:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
9/10 at 11:12 p.m. Extra patrol on Brentridge Drive.
9/11 at 12:26 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/11 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/11 at 6:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.
9/11 at 7:17 p.m. Accident on Jackson Way.
9/12 at 2:06 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
9/12 at 4:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/12 at 6:09 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/12 at 7:17 p.m. Water issue on Brackett Road.
9/12 at 7:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Winn Road.
9/13 at 1:14 a.m. Assist State Police.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Sept. 6-13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Fire Department awarded grant to upgrade hoses
-
Local & State
Bangor woman charged in 1-year-old’s death linked to fentanyl
-
Forecaster Sports
Strong start for several Mid-Coast squads
-
Business
Talks resume as autoworkers’ strike against GM enters 2nd day
-
Politics
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st hearing in impeachment inquiry