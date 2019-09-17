LEBANON — State health authorities say they have confirmed the presence of a potentially deadly virus in mosquitoes in York County.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday mosquitoes in Lebanon tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis. A state laboratory found the virus in a single mosquito pool collected Sept. 6.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah says detection of the virus means mosquitoes that carry it are still active in the state. That means residents and visitors need to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Maine CDC announced last month that a horse in York County was euthanized after contracting the virus. The last case involving a human in the state was in 2015.

