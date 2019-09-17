LEBANON — State health authorities say they have confirmed the presence of a potentially deadly virus in mosquitoes in York County.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday mosquitoes in Lebanon tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis. A state laboratory found the virus in a single mosquito pool collected Sept. 6.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah says detection of the virus means mosquitoes that carry it are still active in the state. That means residents and visitors need to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Maine CDC announced last month that a horse in York County was euthanized after contracting the virus. The last case involving a human in the state was in 2015.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lebanon maine, maine center for disease control
Related Stories
Latest Articles