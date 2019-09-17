NEW HIRES

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires.

Marie Caldwell, M.D., joined MMP – Endocrinology & Diabetes.

Caldwell brings experience from the University of North Carolina Hospitals, where she completed her residency and served as chief resident and endocrinology fellowship.

Scott Statman, M.D., joined MMP – Hospital Medicine.

Statman recently completed his internal medicine residency at New York University School of Medicine.

Mats Agren, M.D., joined MMP – Neurosurgery & Spine.

Agren completed his residency in orthopedics surgery at the University of Massachusetts and a residency in orthopedics at the UMass Medical Center.

Amanda Roberts, D.O. joined MMP – Geriatric Medicine.

Roberts recently completed her geriatric fellowship at Maine Medical Center.

Margaret Curran, M.D., recently joined MMP – Portland Family Medicine.

Curran completed her residency in family medicine at Maine Med and served an additional year acting as chief resident.

Samuel Woodworth, M.D., joined MMP – Hospital Medicine.

Woodworth will split his time between Maine Med and Stephens Memorial Hospital. He completed his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he will be chief medical resident in 2020-2021.

Micheal Hellen, M.D. joined MMP – Hospital Medicine.

Hellen will work at both Maine Med and Stephens Memorial Hospital. He completed his residency at Maine Med.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: