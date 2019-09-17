The NFL’s decision about whether to place New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on paid administrative leave via the commissioner’s exempt list remained pending Tuesday after league representatives met for 10 hours Monday with a woman accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault.

Monday’s lengthy meeting between the NFL and Britney Taylor was confirmed by a person familiar with the case, who said there was “nothing imminent” on the league’s decision about whether to place Brown on paid leave.

It’s unclear whether that decision will be made this week. The person with knowledge of the deliberations said there is “no timeline” for the decision to be made because it depends on what the league’s investigation finds.

Brown made his Patriots debut in their win this past Sunday at Miami. The Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Through his attorney, Darren Heitner, Brown has denied the allegations made by Taylor in a lawsuit in Florida.

Since Taylor filed her lawsuit, a second woman came forward claiming Brown committed sexual misconduct. In a Sports Illustrated report Monday, an artist who requested anonymity said Brown commissioned her to paint a mural at his house after meeting her at a charity auction to benefit the National Youth Foundation.

While working at Brown’s house, the artist said to Sports Illustrated, Brown crept behind her while naked except from a small towel covering his genitals. Brown has denied the allegations, through Heitner.

In a phone interview Tuesday, National Youth Foundation co-founder Sophia Hanson said the NFL has not contacted her or, to her knowledge, the artist regarding the accusations.

Brown has not been charged with a crime. The league’s personal conduct policy nevertheless authorizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place Brown on paid leave if he believes following an investigation that Brown may have violated the conduct policy.

If Brown is placed on the exempt list, he would be paid by the Patriots but would be ineligible to practice with the team or attend games. He could appeal his placement on the list through the NFL Players Association. The list is designed to be used by the league until it makes a decision about whether to discipline a player under the personal conduct policy. Any suspension under the policy would be without pay.

ISAIAH WYNN, the Patriots left tackle, has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

Wynn will miss at least eight weeks before he can rejoin the team. The 2018 first-round draft pick our of Georgia suffered his latest injury in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Wynn missed all of his rookie campaign with an Achilles injury.

To help fill the void, New England signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder. Benenoch, Tampa Bay’s fifth-round pick in 2016, started all 16 games at right guard last season for the Bucs but was reduced to a backup tackle role for 2019.

Just before the season opener, the Bucs traded for tackle Jerald Hawkins in a deal with the Steelers. After Benenoch played just three special teams snaps in the Bucs’ Week 1 loss to San Francisco, he was waived last week. Benenoch received workout invitations from nine teams, according to NFL Network. Ultimately wanted to play for longtime Patriots assistant and current-offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

