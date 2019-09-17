Color My World

Forty custom painted mailboxes will be auctioned off by the Yarmouth Arts Alliance during the “You’ve Got Mail!” auction at Merrill Memorial Library on Oct. 4, with proceeds supporting public art projects and visual and performing arts, including the Playmakers at Yarmouth High School and Royal River Community Players. Kate Irish Collins / The Forecaster

