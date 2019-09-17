A replica of one of the most famous ships in Spanish history will sail into Portland Harbor on Wednesday morning, and will stay through Sunday.

The Nao Santa Maria is scheduled to dock at Maine Wharf on Portland’s waterfront around 8 a.m., according to Willy Ritch, spokesman for Sailing Ships Maine.

In 1492, the original ship served as the flagship for explorer Christopher Columbus on his voyage to discover maritime routes to the Americas. In all of Columbus’ notes about the Santa Maria he refers to it as Nao. The replica tall ship, which was commissioned by the Nao Victoria Foundation, is three-masted and weighs around 200 tons.

The Nao Santa Maria will be available for tours on Thursday from 9-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 9-7 p.m. Sunday tours will be offered from 9-5 p.m., before its visit ends with a dockside cocktail party, according to a news release by Sailing Ships Maine.

After the ship leaves Portland, it is scheduled to dock in Boothbay from Sept. 25-29.

Tickets cost $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 5 to 11, and free to anyone aged 4 or younger.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: