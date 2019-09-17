YARMOUTH — Catriona Gould converted a penalty kick with just under 20 minutes remaining and Freeport remained undefeated with a 1-0 Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer win over Yarmouth on Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 5-0 while the Clippers fell to 3-2-1.

Leah Rusiecki had eight saves in goal for Freeport to record the shutout. Hope Olson had five saves for the Clippers.

CHEVERUS 6, MASSABESIC 0: Mia Kratzer had a goal and four assists and Julie Kratzer had two goals as the Stags (4-0) beat the Mustangs (0-4) in Portland.

Emma Gallant, Riley O’Mara and Graci Shimansky each had a goal, while Sarah Cummings and Lily Paszyc had one assist each for Cheverus.

GREELY 5, POLAND 0: The Rangers (1-4) scored all their goals in the first half against the Knights (0-4) in Poland.

Kaci O’Grady and Katherine Clancy each had two while Chelsea Gravier added one goal.

Poland keeper Gabbi Bolduc recorded 11 saves.

BRUNSWICK 3, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Betty Bakkila, Molly Taub, Isabella Banks each scored while Layne Brewer had an assist as the Dragons beat the Eddies.

Aisley Snell made five saves for the Dragons (3-1).

Desiree Roussel and Breya Whitman each scored for the Red Eddies (1-2) while Alexandra Annear made six stops for Edward Little.

PORTLAND 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Toni Stevenson converted two penalty kicks and had an assist as the Bulldogs (2-1-1) blanked the Tigers (1-3) in Portland.

Annica Moore converted from Eliza Stein to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at the half. In the second, the two penalty kicks from Stevenson and goals from Kendall Sniper and Stein put the game away.

Samira Doiron had an assist and Caroline Lerch needed just four saves to secure the shutout.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, LAKE REGION 1: Luna Barrionuevo and Madi McIntyre each scored goals as the Raiders (2-2) downed the Lakers (0-4-1) in Fryeburg.

Katy McIntyre had an assist for Fryeburg, and goalkeeper Jordan Eastman made seven saves.

Bella Russo scored with Shelby Sheldrick assisting for Lake Region, and Liz Smith had eight saves in goal.

RANGELEY 3, PINE TREE ACADEMY 0: Ellah Smith and Lauren Eastlack each had a goal and an assist as Rangeley beat Pine Tree Academy.

Mya Laliberte had a goal and Olivia Pye had an assist. Winnie LaRochelle stopped both shots she faced for the Lakers (4-1).

Eliana Tardiff made 17 saves for Pine Tree (2-1)

SCARBOROUGH 10, WESTBROOK 0: Ashley Sabatino had four goals and an assist, Olivia Martel had two goals and an assist and the Red Storm (5-0) powered past the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Westbrook.

Una Djuranovic, Paige Spooner, Madi Blanche and Caitlin Noiles each had a goal. Ali Mokriski had three assists.

Westbrook goalkeeper Nicole Morse made 12 saves.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, WAYNFLETE 1: Jaylen Stacy had three goals as the Hawks beat the Flyers (1-2) in Hiram.

Lakyn Hink and Gabby Martin each scored a goal for Sacopee Valley. Martin, Lindsey Hendricks, and Allie Black each had an assist.

Freya Lutz-Mountain scored for Waynflete. Goalkeeper Jesse Connors made nine saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, WELLS 0: Maggie Cochran and Carli Chapin each scored twice as the Capers (2-1) beat the visiting Warriors (2-2).

Laura Ryer, Tori Hewes, Emily Supple, and Lucy Rayback all scored for the Capers.

YORK 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Nina Howe had four goals to lead the Wildcats (2-1) over the Patriots (2-2) in Gray.

Eliza Linn added a goal for the Wildcats from Charlotte Williamson. Delaney LaBonte added an assist.

Ashleen Perkins scored for the Patriots.

BONNY EAGLE 3, NOBLE 0: Hailey Koons had two goals to lead the Scots (4-0) over the Knights (3-1) in Standish.

Emily Byrne and Koons each had a first-half goal, with Randi Lee Robinson setting up Koons. Koons scored again in the second half, converting from Madison Boothby.

Jocelyn Manson had five saves for the shutout, while Raegan Kelly had seven saves for the Knights.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Anna Spaulding scored a goal with three minutes remaining to lift the Trojans (1-2) over the Riots (0-3) in Saco.

Kylie Bedard scored in the fifth minute for the Trojans, converting from Alyanna Beaudoin. Brooklynn Ortiz responded in the 27th minute for the Riots.

Grace Mears had nine saves for Thornton while Maria Buck had nine saves for the Riots.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 2, FREEPORT 1: Abby Dixon scored from Bailey Oliver, and Lexi Brent put back a rebound for a goal as the Wildcats (5-0) scored both their goals against Freeport (2-2-1) during the first half and beat the visiting Falcons.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1, POLAND 0: Maggie Powers scored the lone goal and Bailey Richardson made one save for the shutout as he Raiders (3-1-1) defeated Poland.

Ashton Sturtevant made 11 saves for the Knights (2-4)

LAWRENCE 3, MORSE 0: Cass Richards, Hayley Niles and Lexi Lewis scored goals to lead the Bulldogs over the Shipbuilders in Fairfield.

Ashtynn Stewart and Victoria Dunphy added assists for Lawrence (5-0). Emma Poulin had six saves for the shutout.

Emily Myers had 10 saves for Morse (2-2).

ST. DOMINIC 5, WELLS 2: Mia Angelina Leslie had four goals and an assist to lead the Saints over Wells.

Isabella Pelletier added a goal while Anna Cote had two assists while Julianne Cooke had an assist for the Saints (3-2).

Simone Long made 14 saves while Amanda Bing had 18 saves for Wells (2-3).

VOLLEYBALL

CHEVERUS 3, GREELY 1: The Stags (1-3) rallied after losing the first set loss to defeat the Rangers (1-3) in Cumberland, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23.

Liza Rogers and Alex Hammond both had 10 kills for Cheverus, and Jill Lizotte had nine. Maddie Williams added 13 assists. Rogers had 12 service points and 10 digs.

Katie Fitzpatrick had seven kills for Greely and Eliza Rowland added eight aces.

BONNY EAGLE 3, BIDDEFORD 2: Emily Bartash and Lily Harmon had five kills each as the Scots beat the Tigers, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-7.

Kate Leblanc added 13 assists and four digs for Bonny Eagle (2-2).

Rachel Brask led Biddeford (2-2) with eight kills, and Charlotte Donovan added four aces. Audrey Kamibski had 11 digs.

WINDHAM 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 1: Lydia Budroe’s nine aces and six kills powered the Eagles (4-0) to a 25-14, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-21 match win over Brunswick (1-3) in Windham.

Sierra Guite added seven kills and four blocks for the Eagles, Megan Fleck 18 assists and two aces, and Meghan Harmon five kills, six aces and three blocks.

Lauren Whitlock led Brunswick with five aces, three digs and 14 assists while Kathleen Trapp had seven kills and seven digs.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, PORTLAND 1: The Trojans (2-1) took four sets to defeat the Bulldogs (0-3) in Portland, 25-23, 26-2420-25, 25-21.

Savannah Hunter led Thornton Academy with five aces. Emily Reny chipped in with eight digs and Olivia Hand had three blocks.

Rose Watson had nine digs for Portland while Kiera Eubanks had nine kills. Erin Chadbourne added 12 assists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »