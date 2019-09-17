FARMINGTON — The University of New England scored three times in the first half on its way to a 3-1 non-conference victory over the University of Maine at Farmington on Tuesday.

Daniel Smushkin, Brendan Crichton and Colby Obrecht each scored for UNE (3-2-1). Obrecht and Lee Eposito each had an assist. Ethan Dispoto and Camden Spear combined for four saves for UNE.

Sawyer Deroche scored in the second half for UMF (3-3-0). Bradley Neal had four saves for the Beavers.

COLBY 2, GORDON 1: Ethan Fabricant scored with 1:46 remaining in regulation as the Mules (4-1) earned a non-conference win over the Scots (1-4-1) in Waterville.

The Scots took a 1-0 lead 27 minutes into the match when Noah Craig put a shot into the top right corner.

Colby’s Dexter Kalderon put in a rebound just before the half to tie the game.

Colby’s Matt Morin made two saves. Gordon’s Brody Veleber had six saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Kara Finnerty had a goal and an assist, and the Polar Bears (4-1) held the Huskies (2-5) without a shot on goal, in Gorham.

Emma Stevens scored from Finnerty for the only goal of the first half. Manveer Sandhu upped the lead to 2-0 in the third quarter before Finnerty capped the scoring with less than four minutes to play.

Lindsay Pych had 24 saves in net for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, HUSSON 2: Adela Kalilwa scored two second-half goals to lift the Huskies (4-2) over the Eagles (1-3) at Gorham.

Ciera Berthiaume scored in the 10th minute to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. Alli Carey responded nine minutes later to tie it. Kalilwa scored just three minutes into the second half to give the Huskies the lead back, before Alexa Thayer tied it again in the 65th minute.

Kalilwa scored the winner in the 81st minute with an assist from Alex Allain.

