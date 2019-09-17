KENNEBUNK — Jill McSorley scored in the second half off a pass from Anna Lavigne, and Biddeford extended its unbeaten streak to 23 games with a 1-0 field hockey win Wednesday against Kennebunk.

Abby Nadeau made one save for the shutout as the defending Class A state champions improved to 5-0. Haley Moody had 16 saves for Kennebunk (3-3).

MASSABESIC 2, GORHAM 0: Mary Duff scored off a rebound 19:25 into the contest, and Isabelle Hurlburt added insurance goal off a penalty corner in the second half as the Mustangs (6-0) defeated the Rams (3-2) in Waterboro.

Julia Gregoire of Massabesic and Maeve Donnelly of Gorham each recorded seven saves.

WINDHAM 3, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Chloe McVetty, Ellie Wilson and Ellie Miller scored, and Hannah Downing had two assists as the Eagles (5-1) defeated Portland/Deering (0-7) in Windham.

Wilson broke a 1-1 tie with 15:06 remaining, just 27 seconds after the Bulldogs tied the game on a goal by Noelle Walker.

Shyler Fielding added an assist for Windham.

Jada McCullen made 18 saves for Portland/Deering.

FALMOUTH 2, NOBLE 1: Mary Kate Bayer and Sarah Wentworth scored as the Yachtsmen (2-4) edged the Knights (1-4) at North Berwick.

Noble got a goal from Anna St. Pierre and 16 saves from Kaylee Mayotte.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, WESTBROOK 0: Lauren DiBiase scored twice, and Mary Conley and Lucie Beaulieu each added a goal as the Red Riots (2-4) defeated the Blue Blazes (2-4) in Westbrook.

Maddie Drolet made 18 saves for South Portland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, MARSHWOOD 0: Olivia Lambert scored from Lily Stark with 20:19 left in the first half as the Trojans (3-2) downed the Hawks (2-3-1) at Saco.

Nicole Roberts had 11 saves for Marshwood, which was held to one shot.

WINTHROP 2, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Brooklyn Gaghan and Gia Francis scored to lift the Ramblers (7-0) to a win over the Falcons (5-1) in Rumford.

Hannah Duley recorded an assist for Winthrop. Madison Weymouth made five saves.

Rylee Sevigny scored for Mountain Valley, while Nora Tag made three saves.

HALL-DALE 1, LISBON 0: Averi Baker’s goal late in the first half propelled the Bulldogs (1-5) to a win over the Greyhounds (1-4) in Farmingdale.

Baker scored with 4:30 remaining in the first half, with Moira O’Connor providing an assist.

Kelsey Cormier made seven saves for the Bulldogs.

Lisbon’s Becky Budesheim stopped six shots.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Kathleen McPherson and Sydney Auclair each scored twice for the Rangers (3-0) in a win over the Seagulls (0-4) at Old Orchard Beach.

Traip broke the game open with five goals in the second half. Nora Gilbert contributed a goal and an assist, and Molly Stiles and Molly Sawtelle also scored.

Traip goalies Abigail Pitcairn and Olivia O’Leary combined for six saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1, RICHMOND 0: Natalie Farrell scored 10 minutes into the game as the Panthers (4-0-1) earned a win at Richmond (2-1).

BOYS’ SOCCER

LISBON 9, WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 1: Elijah Fullerton scored three goals – all in the first half – as the Greyhounds (4-1) rolled past the Wolverines (0-3-1) in Lisbon Falls.

Hunter Brissette contributed a goal and three assists, and Danny Levesque scored twice.

Jordan Espeut moved from sweeper to striker and scored Wiscasset’s only goal late in the game.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »