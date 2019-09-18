Arrests
8/28 at 4:39 p.m. Ian Jones, 23, of Calls Hill Road, Dresden, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on Water Street on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.
9/13 at 8:25 p.m. Michael Drapeau, 50, of Walker Road, Woolwich, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on King Street on a charge of operating under the influence and issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license in violation of a condition.
Summonses
9/6 Antonio Quesada, 55, of Dummer Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Middle Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
9/9 A 17-year-old boy, no address listed, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Bath on a charge of theft.
9/11 Mason Medieros, 19, of Oak Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Office Drive on charges of operating without a license, failure to notify an officer of an accident by the quickest means, and leaving the scene of an attended vehicle accident.
9/12 William Fines III, 57, of Ledge Island Lane, Georgetown, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Richardson Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.
Fire calls
9/10 at 10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Chandler Drive.
9/10 at 2:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Orchard Lane.
9/11 at 6:38 p.m. Public assist on North Street.
9/11 at 7:03 p.m. Wires down at Snow Park and Academy Street.
9/12 at 11:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident and wires down on Wing Farm Parkway.
9/12 at 11:27 a.m. Rescue assist on Congress Avenue.
9/12 at 1:32 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.
9/13 at 7:03 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.
9/13 at 5:28 p.m. Rescue assist in West Bath.
9/15 at 7:13 a.m. Rescue assist on High Street.
9/15 at 3:42 p.m. Fire alarm malfunction on Washington Street.
9/15 at 6:07 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on East Lane.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Sept. 9-15.
