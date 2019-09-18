FALMOUTH — Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, will hold constituent office hours from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Falmouth Town Hall. This is an opportunity to discuss legislation, the budget, or any other public policy concern. No appointment is necessary and all are welcome to attend, ask questions and get answers. Breen represents Senate District 25, which covers the towns of Falmouth, Yarmouth, Chebeague, Long Island, Gray and part of Westbrook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: