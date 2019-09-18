Arrests

9/10 at 11:13 a.m. Michael Blasingame, 34, of Nancy Drive, was arrested on a probation hold by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor at Pleasant Street and Westminster Avenue, and also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release.

9/10 at 5:35 p.m. Sihame Mazzane, 39, of Blake Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/11 at 10:28 p.m. John Ruppert, 32, of Cundys Harbor Road, Harpswell, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Joshua Bernier on Cundys Harbor Road.

9/14 at 11:30 a.m. Kenneth Reed, 23, of Long Street, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on Karen Lane on a charge of violation of a protective order.

9/14 at 10:23 p.m. Brittany Wallace, 26, of Cushing Street, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/15 at 1:07 p.m. Craig Aderman, 66, of Bittersweet Lane, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/12 at 6:52 a.m. Robert Coombs, 26, of Gerald Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Brian Funke on Pleasant Street on a charge of assault.

9/12 at 2:29 p.m. A 17-year-old, address not listed, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Cutliffe on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/12 at 10:10 p.m. Sean Erwin, 19, of Linscott Way, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Gurnet Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire alarm

9/10 at 1:49 p.m. Alarm on Old Bath Road.

9/10 at 2:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

9/11 at 9:45 a.m. Alarm on Columbia Avenue.

9/11 at 4:33 p.m. Structure fire on Newellbrook Road.

9/12 at 10:07 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mere Point Road.

9/15 at 7:38 a.m. Alarm on South Street.

9/15 at 8:30 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

9/15 at 11:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road.

9/15 at 1 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

9/16 at 4:43 a.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from Sept. 10-16.

