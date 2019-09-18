BRISTOL, N.H. — Police say an aggressive bull took authorities on a 14-hour, 18-mile chase through three New Hampshire communities before they had to shoot and kill it.
NECN.com reports police in Bristol said they had no choice but to euthanize the 3,000-pound animal Monday before it hurt someone.
Melissa Traber, who owns Renaissance Florals, said there were cars that pulled off everywhere in town. She said, “It was mayhem.”
Police said that, at the request of the animal’s owner, they euthanized the bull as soon as they could do so safely.
Alexandria Police Officer David Suckling said the bull escaped from a farm in Danbury on Sunday.
Suckling said the bull had approached some vehicles and was charging at the animal control officer.
