Arrests

9/3 at 12:44 a.m. Jeremy Rivera Varela, 24, of Park Circle, was arrested on Cole Field Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/9 at 1:21 a.m. Keegan Perry, 28, of Wells Road, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/11 at 12:24 p.m. Erick Cid, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Aaron Webster on an outstanding warrant.

9/14 at 11:07 p.m. Both Thiwat, 30, of Woodland Road, was arrested on Woodland Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/15 at 9:38 p.m. Both Thiwat, 30, of Woodland Road, was arrested on Woodland Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated forgery, failure to give correct name and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/14 at 10:10 a.m. Joshua Edlund, 49, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a seatbelt violation charge.

Fire calls

9/3 at 8:24 a.m. Fire alarm on Channel View Road.

9/7 at 3:41 p.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

9/12 at 10:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Prout Place.

9/15 at 6:35 p.m. Unattended fire on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Sept. 3-16.

