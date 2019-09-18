NEW HIRES

Chase Custom Homes in Westbrook announced two new hires.

Karissa Guay was hired as director of The Playhouse Child Care Center in Gray.

Guay brings more than 12 years of education experience. The Playhouse is expected to open this fall.

Nick Moulton was hired as a project manager.

Moulton brings several years of experience as an electrician in the residential and commercial fields.

Seth Levy joins Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization, as donor engagement officer. As a former independent consultant to nonprofits and outdoor industry businesses, he brings a unique perspective to his fundraising duties. Levy can be contacted at [email protected] to learn more about conservation efforts.

Michael Nutter joined Dufour Tax Group in Portland this September. Nutter received his B.S. in accounting and business administration with a concentration in small business and entrepreneurship from the University of Southern Maine in the summer of 2019.

Colliers International Group Inc. announced it has expanded to the Portland market with the addition of Mike Cobb as managing director.

Cobb brings more than 10 years of experience in the real estate industry to his new position.

William Mayer joined HistoryIT as manager of history projects at its Portland headquarters.

Mayer, of Cape Elizabeth, previously served as dean of Southern New Hampshire University’s Shapiro Library. He brings more than 25 years of experience working in libraries and archives, including serving for four years as executive for research services at the US National Archives and Records Administration.

Jason Dobrovolny joined Northern Light Acadia Hospital as a primary mental health nurse practitioner in its children’s inpatient unit.

Dobrovolny previously worked at Maine Medical Center in the neonatal intensive care unit for the last four years. During that time, he was also pursuing his master’s degree at Husson University to become a primary mental health nurse practitioner, a degree he earned in May 2019.

PROMOTIONS

R.J. Gagnon was promoted to chief financial officer at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.

Gagnon, of Turner, joined Androscoggin in 2017 as the director of finance. Prior to that, he worked for Pine Tree Society Inc. as CFO.

