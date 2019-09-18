HOWLAND — Maine State Police say two people killed in a crash on Interstate 95 were not wearing seat belts, and the driver of the vehicle likely fell asleep.
Police say the 63-year-old driver, Michael Dentico, of Arundel, died at the scene of Monday’s crash in Howland.
A passenger, 66-year-old Jacqueline Gordon, of Ellsworth, died on the way to a hospital.
Police say a second passenger, 43-year-old Tammy Dentico, of Arundel, suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses told police the vehicle, a pickup truck, drifted into the median before veering back across both lanes of traffic and into a ditch on the side of the road. The truck then overturned, throwing Gordon and Michael Dentico from the vehicle.
