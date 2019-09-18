OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An explosion in the boiler room of a Maryland school has injured a child and two adults.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that officials didn’t specify the severity of the child’s injury. The adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An email from a school spokeswoman to parents said a boiler room explosion blew off the top part of a building’s smokestack.

The explosion occurred outside Baltimore at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills. The school was founded in 1873 as a farm school for poor boys and now enrolls about 1,400 students and nearly 200 full-time faculty members.

The fire department has been reviewing the stability of the part of the building where the explosion occurred.

