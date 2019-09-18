WINDHAM—A trio of Lady Eagles – Chloe McVetty, Whitney Wilson and Mya Bolk – pounded home goals vs. visiting Falmouth on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12. For their part, the Yachtswomen couldn’t find a way onto the scoreboard, and the game ultimately went Windham’s way 3-0.

Eagles head coach Cory DiDonato took a moment to add a couple other names to the list of girls who turned in knockout efforts:

“Carissa O’Connell played beautifully,” DiDonato said, “especially that second half; she really manhandled the middle of the field. And Chloe Wilcox – she’s always a go-to…Molly McAllister, our goalie, had a standout performance. But collectively we played well.”

McVetty made it 1-0 just over eight minutes into the opening half, tallying out of a scramble at the left side of Falmouth netminder Sarah Greenlaw. Shyler Fielding assisted on the notch.

DiDonato remarked on her squad’s development: “The hard work that the girls put in the past four years, and the hard work they put in in the summer, is paying off,” she said.

DiDonato’s in the fourth year of her second stint as head coach. She returned in 2016 after a lengthy hiatus, at a time when the program was struggling. Clearly Windham’s come a long way since then – clearly, they’re lucky to have her at the helm.

For her part, she focuses on her players: “They look great, they know each other, they trust each other. I’m really excited,” she said.

Wilson made it 2-0 2:06 into the downhill half, assisted by Callie Fielding. Eight minutes later, Bolk inserted on a corner, then scooted out front of Greenlaw while her teammates shoveled the ball around the top of the circle a bit. When it bounced Bolk’s way again, she was ready and belted home the successful rebound. Assist by Shyler Fielding.

“We’ve been working really hard – especially in corners – when we get [on the attack], to not just take a blind shot, but to look up, see our angles and then dish it,” DiDonato said. “And we did that beautifully on the second goal, where it was, like, a dish and then a dish – it happens so fast, the goalie can’t even react to it.”

“So we’ve been working really hard on finding the spot,” she said, “making sure people are there, and then taking shots, following shots and picking up our rebounds. I think it showed today. They were supporting each other really well.”

Windham jumps to 3-1 on the autumn. The Eagles, who currently occupy fifth in A South (a slot behind Westbrook at 1-3 and a slot ahead of Gorham at 2-1), are off to a hot start this season; that lone loss came against Massabesic, very much a worthy opponent.

“We lost [4-2],” DiDonato said. “And the thing is, one of our goals got called back, one went over the line and the ref didn’t see it. So I feel like [the game was closer than the score shows]. And they scored that last one with like 30 seconds. We didn’t play them bad.”

DiDonato in fact took plenty positive away from the loss to Massabesic, 4-0 at the moment and sitting atop the heap in A South: “It was the first game where there was a lot of action in our defensive end,” she said, “so it gave us a chance to see where we needed to work…And we did that at practice yesterday and I feel like it showed today.”

“I do. Honestly I do,” DiDonato said, asked if she felt her squad could contend with anybody. “If they come ready and they play their game. We played Biddeford, the State Champs, this summer, and we lost 3-2. That’s just summer, but I still feel like if they show up and are ready to play, it’s going to be a good game with anybody.”

The Eagles advanced to 4-1 with a 4-0 triumph over Marshwood on Monday, Sept. 16; they hosted Portland two days later.

