Maine’s trees are starting to show flashes of yellow, orange and red — mostly in northern parts of the state.

Northern Maine is reporting less than 30% color change with less than 10% leaf drop, according to the 2019 Fall Foliage Report from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry.

“We’ve been on a roller-coaster ride in regard to the weather. Maine has experienced summer-like conditions in early to mid-September,” wrote Gale Ross, Maine’s fall foliage spokesperson. “As the days grow shorter, and the nights grow longer and cooler, which they will, Mother Nature will take over with her paintbrush to reveal breathtaking autumn colors.”

Typically, northern Maine reaches peak conditions in the last week of September and the first week of October, according to the state’s report. The color will progress from north to south in mid-October, and coastal Maine foliage typically reaches peak conditions mid-to-late October, according to the state’s report.

2019 Fall Foliage Prediction Map

SmokyMountains.com has an interactive map to show where and when foliage colors will peak.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: