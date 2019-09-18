BOSTON — Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Red Sox 11-3 on Wednesday night, giving Bruce Bochy his 2,000th career victory as a manager in the majors.

Bochy became just the 11th manager to achieve 2,000 wins, reaching the milestone with just 10 games remaining before he retires at the end of the season.

He won 951 games while managing the San Diego Padres over 12 seasons and is 1,049-1,047 in 13 years with San Francisco, which won three World Series titles with Bochy at the helm.

Giants fans who stuck around for the end of the rout chanted “Bochy!” in the ninth inning.

Jeff Samardzija didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and the Giants gave him plenty of offense, tagging eight Boston pitchers for 15 hits while winning for the second straight night at Fenway Park. San Francisco, which blew the game open with two runs in the eighth and five in the ninth, will try to complete a three-game sweep of the interleague series Thursday afternoon.

Rafael Devers hit his 30th home run and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the second straight night for the Red Sox. Devers and Xander Bogaerts became the first teammates with 30 home runs and 50 doubles in the same season.

Vogt finished with four RBI. Samardzija (11-12) pitched six innings, holding Boston to one run on two hits and four walks. He struck out two.

The Giants capitalized quickly on control issues by Boston starter Jhoulys Chacín, who was tagged for three runs in the first inning and didn’t make it through the third despite striking out six.

Chacín (3-11) was in trouble from the start with a walk to leadoff batter Mike Yastrzremski, followed by Brandon Belt’s double to left-center. Kevin Pillar drove in Yastzremski with a fielder’s choice and Vogt lined a two-out homer off the Pesky Pole to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

Brandon Crawford’s RBI double in the third put San Francisco up 4-0, which was plenty of cushion for Samardzija, who didn’t allow a hit until Devers’ homer to right with two outs in the sixth.

Enderson Franco made his major-league debut when he started the ninth for San Francisco. He allowed Bradley’s homer, which bounced off the top of the Green Monster and was initially ruled a triple before being overturned after a video review.

Yastrzemski hit an RBI single in the ninth, one night after homering in his first game at Fenway, where his Hall of Fame grandfather, Carl, played 23 seasons with the Red Sox. Carl Yastrzemski, Boston’s beloved “Yaz,” threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday night.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said left-hander David Price (cyst left wrist), who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1, will have surgery on his left wrist and is done for the season. “We’re going to shut him down,” Cora said. “It’s a head start to next year and a smart thing to do.” … Outfielder Mookie Betts missed his fourth straight game because of inflammation in his left foot. Cora said Betts could return as DH this weekend when the Red Sox visit Tampa Bay. … Infielder Sam Travis was under concussion protocol after getting hit in the head by a throw while sliding into third Tuesday night.

MARINERS 4, PIRATES 1: Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10, Tom Murphy also homered, and visiting Seattle got its fourth straight win.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 1, ROYALS 0: Mark Canha hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning and Oakland maintained its lead atop the AL wild-card race.

The Athletics, who have won seven of eight, began the day two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild-card spot and 21/2 games ahead of Cleveland.

INDIANS 2, TIGERS 1: Yasiel Puig hit an RBI single off the top of the right-field wall with two outs in the 10th inning and Cleveland kept up its playoff push, beating visiting Detroit for the 16th straight time.

The Indians entered the day one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild-card spot.

ANGELS 3, YANKEES 2: Relief pitcher Adam Ottavino sailed a 30-foot throw home on Albert Pujols’ tiebreaking chopper, and host New York missed a chance to clinch the AL East.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton stung the ball in his return from injury and CC Sabathia got an emotional send-off in his final regular-season start in the Bronx, but New York dropped to 99-54 after entering the night tied with Houston for the majors’ best record.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, ROCKIES 4: Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 49th homer, then drew a bases-loaded walk during a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent New York to a win in Denver.

The Mets began the day four games behind the Cubs and Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot.

Alonso homered to left field in the sixth inning. He moved within three homers of the rookie record set by Aaron Judge of the Yankees in 2017.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1: Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin pitched seven smooth innings and visiting Philadelphia gave its slim playoff hopes a boost by beating the NL East leaders for the second straight night.

CARDINALS 5, NATIONALS 1: Adam Wainwright put on another sharp performance while outpitching Max Scherzer, right fielder Dexter Fowler made a sensational catch, and the NL Central leaders beat visiting Washington.

Wainwright (13-9) has won all four of his starts this month, allowing just one earned run in 27 innings. The 38-year-old righty limited the Nationals to an unearned run in seven innings.

Fowler reached far over the wall to rob Asdrubal Cabrera of a three-run homer in the eighth.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 4: Mike Leake worked effectively through traffic into the seventh inning, Domingo Leyba had two RBI and Arizona won at home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »