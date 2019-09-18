The Nao Santa Maria docked at Maine Wharf on Portland’s waterfront around 8 a.m., according to Willy Ritch, spokesman for Sailing Ships Maine.
In 1492, the original ship served as the flagship for explorer Christopher Columbus on his voyage to discover maritime routes to the Americas. In all of Columbus’ notes about the Santa Maria he refers to it as Nao. The replica tall ship, which was commissioned by the Nao Victoria Foundation, is three-masted and weighs around 200 tons.
The Nao Santa Maria will be available for tours on Thursday from 9-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 9-7 p.m. Sunday tours will be offered from 9-5 p.m., before its visit ends with a dockside cocktail party, according to a news release by Sailing Ships Maine.
After the ship leaves Portland, it is scheduled to dock in Boothbay from Sept. 25-29.
Tickets cost $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 5 to 11, and free to anyone aged 4 or younger.
