Arrests

9/9 at 5:43 a.m. Daniel L. DiMillo, 48, of Middle Road, Falmouth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of failing to stop for an officer.

9/10 at 5:12 a.m. Patricia Olmedo, 36, of North River Road, Auburn, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/11 at 4:53 p.m. James A. Chase, 41, address unlisted, East Baldwin, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Jessica LaRose for violating conditions of release.

9/11 at 9:18 p.m. Kristen Philbrick, 31, of Washington Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/13 at 12:40 a.m. Robert E. Jerome, 40, of Oxford Street, Portland, was arrested on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

9/13 at 4:43 p.m. Jaye S. Mullin, 36, of Greenleaf Street, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

9/13 at 8:41 p.m. Chelsey V. Johnston, 26, of Vernon Street, Saco, was arrested on Black Point Road and Ferry Road by Officer Michael DiClemente on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

9/11 at 6:10 p.m. Jamie A. Crumb, 32, of Pine Ledge Drive, Wells, was issued a summons on Old Blue Point Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

9/12 at 9:15 p.m. Suleiman Nsenga, 46, of Franklin Street, Portland, was issued a summons U.S. Route 701 North by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/15 at 2:30 p.m. Janyl E. Hart, 42, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

9/9 at 11:21 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

9/9 at 11:32 p.m. Outside burn on Manson Libby Road.

9/9 at 12:15 p.m. Alarm call on Twilight Drive.

9/9 at 3:26 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

9/9 at 6:57 p.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

9/9 at 11:10 p.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

9/10 at 2:34 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on East Grand Avenue.

9/10 at 2:57 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on East Grand Avenue.

9/10 at 11:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Orchard Street.

9/11 at 12:02 a.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Avenue.

9/11 at 7:55 a.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Avenue.

9/11 at 9:36 a.m. Alarm call on Chestnut Circle in Gorham.

9/11 at 1:18 p.m. Alarm call on South Street in Gorham.

9/11 at 4:09 p.m. Alarm call at Main Street in South Portland.

9/11 at 7:10 p.m. Alarm call on Gibson Road.

9/12 at 5:40 a.m. Alarm call on Carriage Walk Lane.

9/12 at 5:53 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/12 at 6:19 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Carriage Walk Lane.

9/12 at 10:01 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/12 at 11:33 a.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

9/12 at 1:22 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

9/12 at 4:45 p.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

9/12 at 5:44 p.m. Alarm call on Burnham Road in Gorham.

9/12 at 6:52 p.m. Alarm call on Mountainview Road in Gorham.

9/12 at 11:07 p.m. Alarm call on Beech Circle in Gorham.

9/13 at 8:46 a.m. Alarm call on Alfred Street in Biddeford.

9/13 at 11:35 a.m. Alarm call on Hill Street in Biddeford.

9/13 at 12:07 p.m. Alarm call on Beech Circle in Gorham.

9/14 11:35 a.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

9/14 at 2:16 p.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

9/15 at 4:48 a.m. Alarm call on Beatrice Drive in Gorham.

9/15 at 8:23 a.m. Alarm call on Tamarack Lane.

9/15 at 10:37 a.m. Alarm call on Tenney Lane.

9/15 at 11:36 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 46 calls from Sept. 9-15.

