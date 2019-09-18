Arrests

9/6 at 1:02 a.m. Saba Naji, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on Crocketts Corner by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/7 at 1:44 a.m. Alan Crabbe, 53, of Frenchville, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/7 at 2:57 a.m. Norman S. Merrill, 56, of South Portland, was arrested on Burkwell Avenue by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/8 at 4:48 a.m. Sudia Adbi, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/8 at 5:42 a.m. Marcell Valmond, 21, of Gorham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough by Officer Ezekeil Collins on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/8 at 11:39 p.m. Richard P. McCallum, 45, of Westbrook, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/11 at 12:21 a.m. Francis Noel, 82, of South Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

9/6 at 1:17 p.m. Timothy Miller, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of displaying false plates and violating conditions of release.

9/6 at 9:13 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/6 at 9:13 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of obstructing government administration.

9/7 at 12:35 p.m. Chase W. Brown, 50, of Portland, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/9 at 5:23 a.m. Brianna A. Brown, 21, of Enfield, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/9 at 7:44 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Churchill Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/10 at 8:35 a.m. Rodney C. Murray, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/10 at 6:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Westbrook Street.

9/10 at 7:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Main Street.

9/14 at 8:59 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pilgrim Road.

9/15 at 5 p.m. Mulch fire on Market Street.

9/15 at 8:53 p.m. Animal rescue on Liberty Lane.

9/16 at 2:03 am. Smoke odor investigation on Thirlmere Avenue.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department received 70 calls from Sept. 10-16.

