Arrests

9/13 at 4:04 p.m. Kyle Marsh, 27, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Lucas Shirland in Brunswick.

Summonses

9/9 at 8:48 p.m. Henry Doyle, 18, of Middle Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay in Lisbon on a charge of harassment.

9/15 at 6:03 p.m. Troy Bartlett, 31, of Spring Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Route 196 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

9/10 at 6 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

9/10 at 6:42 p.m. Motor vehicle hazard on Cathance Road.

9/12 at 3:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.

9/13 at 11:38 a.m. Fire call on Meadow Road.

9/15 at 12:24 p.m. Fuel spill on Lewiston Road.

9/16 at 10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle hazard on Middlesex Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Sept. 9-16.

