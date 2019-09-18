Arrests
9/13 at 4:04 p.m. Kyle Marsh, 27, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Lucas Shirland in Brunswick.
Summonses
9/9 at 8:48 p.m. Henry Doyle, 18, of Middle Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay in Lisbon on a charge of harassment.
9/15 at 6:03 p.m. Troy Bartlett, 31, of Spring Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Route 196 on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
9/10 at 6 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
9/10 at 6:42 p.m. Motor vehicle hazard on Cathance Road.
9/12 at 3:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.
9/13 at 11:38 a.m. Fire call on Meadow Road.
9/15 at 12:24 p.m. Fuel spill on Lewiston Road.
9/16 at 10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle hazard on Middlesex Road.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Sept. 9-16.
