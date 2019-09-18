STANDISH — Mitchell Duncan opened the scoring in the 30th minute and added an unassisted goal in the 59th minute as the St. Joseph’s men’s soccer team remained undefeated, earning a 2-0 win Wednesday night against Thomas.
Noah Elmore assisted on Duncan’s first goal.
David Walbridge needed just one save to record the shutout for the Monks (4-0-2).
Jonathan LeClair made five saves for Thomas (1-5-1).
BOWDOIN 1, BATES 1: Jacob Iwowo chipped in the tying goal for Bates with 1:07 remaining in regulation as the Bobcats (3-1-1, 1-1-1 NESCAC) tied Bowdoin (2-1-2, 0-1-2) in Lewiston.
Bowdoin’s Julian Juantorena scored in the first half.
Michael Webber made seven saves for Bowdoin, and David Goodstein of Bates had five saves.
SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4, NHTI 0: Mohamed Matan converted a penalty kick in the seventh minute, then set up Mohamed Hassan in the 40th minute as the Seawolves (5-1-0, 4-0-0 Yankee Small College) rolled past the Lynx (4-1-0, 3-1-0) at Concord, New Hampshire.
Joel Musese and Justin Hassan chipped in with second-half goals.
SMCC keeper Joshua Nagle stopped three shots.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOSEPH’S 5, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Alexa Gutowski scored twice, and Emma Rutledge and Libby Pomerleau each added a goal and an assist as the Monks (6-1) cruised past the Beavers (0-6) at Standish.
Meghan Hill also scored, and Maddy Beaulieu and Sophia Jacques were credited with assists.
Katelyn Rouleau made nine saves for UMF.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Alexa Koenig and Jillian Lachapelle scored just 2:43 apart in the first 10 minutes as the Nor’easters (2-5, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) handled the Golden Bears (3-2, 0-1) at Springfield.
Koenig opened the scoring at 6:29, with an assist from Julia Steeves. Reanna Boulay set up Lachapelle’s goal that made it 2-0, and Steeves scored on a feed from Lachapelle as time expired in the third quarter.
Liz Sargent stopped eight shots for the Nor’easters.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BABSON 1, BOWDOIN 0: Olivia West put in the rebound of Kate Ryan’s shot off the crossbar in the 62nd minute as the Beavers (3-2) edged the Polar Bears (0-3-1) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.
Penny Rocchio recorded five saves for Bowdoin. Babson’s Morgan Fedosiewich turned away eight shots.
SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1, NHTI 1: SMCC’S Logan Pray tied the game with 1:20 remaining in the first half as the SeaWolves (4-0-1, 2-0-1 YSCC) played to a draw against New Hampshire Tech (4-0-1, 3-0-1) in Concord, New Hampshire.
NHTI’s Maura Hart chipped in a goal 6:09 into the game.
Calley Baker made eight saves for SMCC.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
LOUISVILLE: Rick Pitino and the university agreed to settle a federal lawsuit, with the former men’s basketball coach’s changing his termination to a resignation.
Pitino sued the university for more than $38.7 million in November 2017, accusing it of breaching its contract by firing him for cause in the wake of a federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Louisville countersued, seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Washington Monument reopens after 3-year closure for repairs
-
Politics
Spending bill would avert shutdown, keep government open through Nov. 21
-
Local & State
Norway woman admits burying friend in backyard
-
Local Elections
Four candidates for Portland mayor spar at first forum together
-
Nation & World
Trump’s interaction with foreign leader part of controversial whistleblower complaint, former U.S. officials say