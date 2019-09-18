STANDISH — Mitchell Duncan opened the scoring in the 30th minute and added an unassisted goal in the 59th minute as the St. Joseph’s men’s soccer team remained undefeated, earning a 2-0 win Wednesday night against Thomas.

Noah Elmore assisted on Duncan’s first goal.

David Walbridge needed just one save to record the shutout for the Monks (4-0-2).

Jonathan LeClair made five saves for Thomas (1-5-1).

BOWDOIN 1, BATES 1: Jacob Iwowo chipped in the tying goal for Bates with 1:07 remaining in regulation as the Bobcats (3-1-1, 1-1-1 NESCAC) tied Bowdoin (2-1-2, 0-1-2) in Lewiston.

Bowdoin’s Julian Juantorena scored in the first half.

Michael Webber made seven saves for Bowdoin, and David Goodstein of Bates had five saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4, NHTI 0: Mohamed Matan converted a penalty kick in the seventh minute, then set up Mohamed Hassan in the 40th minute as the Seawolves (5-1-0, 4-0-0 Yankee Small College) rolled past the Lynx (4-1-0, 3-1-0) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Joel Musese and Justin Hassan chipped in with second-half goals.

SMCC keeper Joshua Nagle stopped three shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Alexa Gutowski scored twice, and Emma Rutledge and Libby Pomerleau each added a goal and an assist as the Monks (6-1) cruised past the Beavers (0-6) at Standish.

Meghan Hill also scored, and Maddy Beaulieu and Sophia Jacques were credited with assists.

Katelyn Rouleau made nine saves for UMF.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Alexa Koenig and Jillian Lachapelle scored just 2:43 apart in the first 10 minutes as the Nor’easters (2-5, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) handled the Golden Bears (3-2, 0-1) at Springfield.

Koenig opened the scoring at 6:29, with an assist from Julia Steeves. Reanna Boulay set up Lachapelle’s goal that made it 2-0, and Steeves scored on a feed from Lachapelle as time expired in the third quarter.

Liz Sargent stopped eight shots for the Nor’easters.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BABSON 1, BOWDOIN 0: Olivia West put in the rebound of Kate Ryan’s shot off the crossbar in the 62nd minute as the Beavers (3-2) edged the Polar Bears (0-3-1) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Penny Rocchio recorded five saves for Bowdoin. Babson’s Morgan Fedosiewich turned away eight shots.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1, NHTI 1: SMCC’S Logan Pray tied the game with 1:20 remaining in the first half as the SeaWolves (4-0-1, 2-0-1 YSCC) played to a draw against New Hampshire Tech (4-0-1, 3-0-1) in Concord, New Hampshire.

NHTI’s Maura Hart chipped in a goal 6:09 into the game.

Calley Baker made eight saves for SMCC.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE: Rick Pitino and the university agreed to settle a federal lawsuit, with the former men’s basketball coach’s changing his termination to a resignation.

Pitino sued the university for more than $38.7 million in November 2017, accusing it of breaching its contract by firing him for cause in the wake of a federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Louisville countersued, seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses.

