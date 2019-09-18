As CEO of cPort Credit Union, Gene Ardito knows that a good credit union is more than a financial institution—it’s a community. From free ice cream to citizenship loans, he’s always thinking of ways to help people love their financial institution more.

Monday-

6 AM: I’m an early riser. I used to commute to Boston, where I worked for some big banks, and I’d leave at 4:45 in the morning to beat traffic. I was usually the first one in the office! Now my mornings are easier. I start brewing the first pot of coffee at the office and scan the print edition of the Wall Street Journal.

3 PM: cPort is the fastest-growing credit union in the state, and we’re supporting about 25,000 people and families with their banking. It’s a big responsibility, so we hire the best people—employees who are open-minded, optimistic, and find meaning in our work. I sit in on every new hire interview.

Tuesday-

9 AM: Driving to Augusta. I get to cPort’s five branches as often as I can to talk to employees and branch managers. Our structure as an organization is fairly flat, which is conducive to team-building and problem-solving.

2 PM: This week we brought on a new employee who will help enhance the services we provide to small businesses, so I’m helping to welcome him. Our employees are diverse in culture and experience. We have artists, musicians, students and parents on our team.

Wednesday-

3 AM: I like being connected to technology 24/7 because I love my work. If I wake up with an idea in the middle of the night, I’ll send an email so I don’t lose the thought.

11 AM: Preparing for a board meeting means the usual reports—we’re growing by 10% every year, so there’s a lot to talk about.

12 PM: Lunch with a community leader. We support organizations focused on education, and we’re a primary sponsor of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center. We’ve been offering citizenship loans to new immigrants since 2017.

Thursday-

9 AM: I attend a breakfast for Thrive2027, the United Way of Greater Portland’s initiative focused on a better Cumberland County, because one of our branch managers is involved.

4 PM: I circulate in the lobby, talking to members. In 2005, I started offering free ice cream sandwiches and sugar-free popsicles in the lobby. I want people, especially kids, to feel comfortable.

Friday-

7 AM: I’m heading into town for Eggs & Issues, where I’ll network with other business leaders and learn from the speaker.

3 PM: I tidy my office. We have a clean desk policy, and I used to be the worst offender.

6 PM: My children and grandchildren live close by, so I spend time with them. I’m always happy to be outside, whether playing golf with friends, fishing or spending time on a boat.

