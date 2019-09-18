YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Spirit of Excellence award. The award is designed to recognize employees of area businesses and nonprofits for making a difference to their company’s success.

An awards ceremony and reception, co-hosted by the Yarmouth Rotary, will be held 5-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the chamber’s offices at 494 Route 1.

Participant companies and organizations are welcome to select non-managerial employees to be recognized for their outstanding commitment to their work and for serving as a role model to fellow employees.

To nominate an employee, or for more information about this event, visit the chamber website at yarmouthmaine.org or call 846-3984.

