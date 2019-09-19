Falmouth’s boys’ soccer team has faced its share of adversity this fall, but the Yachtsmen have found a way to rise to the occasion every time.

Take Thursday evening for instance, when Sam Gearin sent an early penalty kick off the crossbar, yet got into the scoring column later as the Yachtsmen earned a 3-0 victory over Deering.

Falmouth also got goals from Charlie Adams and Mason Farr and didn’t allow the Rams to generate any offense as it improved to 4-0-1.

“We always talk about moving on to the next play,” said Dave Halligan, the longtime Falmouth coach. “We want to play better than we did the last game, and if we get a little bit better each day, the wins will take care of themselves.”

Falmouth earned a penalty kick in the eighth minute and Gearin took it, but with Deering keeper Max Morrione cutting off the angle, Gearin sent his shot off the crossbar and Gus Ford’s rebound header sailed just wide.

The Yachtsmen quickly generated another chance, and with 26:42 to go in the first half they took the lead when Adams pounced on a failed clear and beat Morrione one-on-one.

Gearin then got his redemption with 12:09 left before halftime. A fortuitous bounce went his way, and he slipped the ball past a diving Morrione and inside the far post for a 2-0 advantage.

“After (I missed the PK), I was just angry and I wanted another shot,” Gearin said. “It made me work harder. That ball bounced right to me and I just volleyed it in the left side of the goal.”

The Rams’ best scoring chance came late in the first half, but Falmouth keeper Jackson Quinn robbed Mick Fennessey in front.

The Yachtsmen put it away with 18:53 remaining, as Willie Parker delivered a pretty through ball to set up Farr’s goal.

Falmouth’s defense did the rest, never allowing Deering a chance to rally.

“We have some good athletes and our defense is always our bread and butter, Halligan said. “It’s a new defense and they’re getting used to each other. The guys are playing for the team.”

The Yachtsmen had an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal, got four saves from Quinn and took four corner kicks to the Rams’ one.

Deering fell to 1-3-1 despite eight saves from Morrione.

“We have moments of really good soccer, but right now, we’re really impatient and we need to work on our toughness,” said Rams Coach Joel Costigan. “We had moments where we moved well and made good runs, but they weren’t fruitful because we became too impatient and played the ball too much in the middle.

“We’ve lost three in a row, so we have to work on continuing being positive. I want to get the team to continue moving forward.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.