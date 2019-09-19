SOUTH PORTLAND — In response to the most powerful tropical cyclone on record to strike the Bahamas, ReVision Energy has sent emergency solar units to provide 24/7 power.

Three trailers have been being shipped to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. A fourth trailer, located at the company’s 758 Westbrook St. location, will be sent to the Bahamas once it is ready.

“The reports of complete devastation that have been coming in about the situation in the Bahamas made it seem like there is an urgent need for backup emergency power, and we have devices that are perfectly suited for what they need,” said ReVision Energy co-founder Phil Coupe, who worked with the global disaster relief agency Amurtel and other solar companies on the industry’s response to Hurricane Maria.

According to a United Nations report, at least 70,000 islanders are now homeless after the hurricane made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept. 1. Property damage in the country is estimated at $7 billion, making it one of the costliest storms in Bahamian history.

Solar and Storage Design Engineer Gifford Jenkins-Davis, who volunteered to help build three trailers that were sent to Puerto Rico in 2017, was asked to travel to that island territory during the crises as a volunteer. He said bureaucratic problems made delivery difficult and houses in several villages were completely flattened by the devastation.

He also led the construction of the trailer now waiting to be deployed to the Bahamas, although he wasn’t able to travel to the Bahamas to deliver aid. Regardless, he said, he was happy to be a part of the design and building process.

“A lot of communities can benefit from these trailers,” he said. “People can plug in their refrigerators, and the trailers include water filters so people can drink safe water.”

The trailers were designed by solar energy engineers from companies in the AMICUS Solar National Co-Op, The trailers have six solar panels and eight deep cycle batteries that feed a total of 30 electrical outlets on the exterior of the trailer so people can plug-in devices and appliances that need power.

Coupe said that the trailer in Maine is about three-quarters complete, with a lot of donations coming from both Maine businesses and Maine residents.

Items needed include heavy-duty tarps, cleaning supplies, 5-gallon contractor buckets, cans of ready-to-eat goods with flip tops, disposable diapers, hand wipes and other sanitizing items, bar soap, detergent, small towels, first aid supplies, paper products, and paper and crayons for children. Donations can be dropped off at ReVision Energy Headquarters from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Once enough donations are received, the trailer will be driven to Florida and shipped out via boat. The arrival time is still uncertain, but Jenkins-Davis said the supplies will be needed regardless due to the extent of the damage.

“I think this is an amazing tool and will really make a big difference for people in these disaster areas,” Jenkins-Davis said.

