Over the past 15 years, we’ve made immense progress in the global AIDS fight, but the disease remains a deadly crisis. Every day, the AIDS epidemic claims over 2,000 lives.
Now that there’s been an agreement on the federal budget, it’s important that Congress sends a clear signal to the world that America intends to continue our historic one-third commitment to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the most effective and efficient health partnerships on the planet.
Today, the countries most affected by AIDS are contributing more to the fight than ever before. But the battle is far from over, and the United States must continue to play a critical leadership role.
Viruses like HIV do not respect borders. Sen. Susan Collins can help us win the fight against AIDS by standing up, speaking out and supporting America’s one-third commitment to the Global Fund ($1.56 billion), which will be used to incentivize billions of dollars in investments from other donors and save millions of innocent lives.
Michelle Amato
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham ponders next move in manager search
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Sept. 19
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Sept. 19
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Sept. 19
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Sept. 19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.