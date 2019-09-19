Parts of northern New England have had their first frost of the season.

The National Weather Service said temperatures dipped to freezing in many locations early Thursday.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter said the first widespread frost of the season hit earlier than usual, with Sanford dipping to 29 degrees and Lewiston 31 degrees.

He said that in Maine the median date for the first fall freeze on the southern coast is Oct. 11, and for interior regions it’s Oct. 1.

The cold was short-lived. Officials say the temperature will be climbing toward 80 degrees this weekend in parts of northern New England.

