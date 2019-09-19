FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For a minute we heard from Antonio Brown.

On Thursday, the wide receiver met with the local media for the first time since signing a one-year contract worth up to $15 million with the Patriots. This also marked the first time Brown spoke to the media since his former trainer Britney Taylor alleged he sexually assaulted her on three occasions in a civil lawsuit.

Brown has participated in both practices with the Patriots this week and on Thursday wouldn’t comment about his situation with the NFL. He answered four questions. The interview lasted about one minute.

“I appreciate that question,” said Brown when asked about his standing with the league. “I’m just here to focus on ball and look forward to getting out there in the home stadium, being with the team.”

This Monday, the NFL reportedly met with Taylor for 10 hours as they investigate the allegations against Brown.

In the lawsuit, Taylor states Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 in Pittsburgh and in Florida.

The most serious allegation happened in 2018 where Taylor alleges she was forcibly raped by Brown in his home near the Miami area of Florida.

The first question Brown received Thursday was asking if he had an update or knew if he would be in trouble with the NFL. The receiver didn’t answer the question.

“I’m super grateful to be here, to play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I’ve got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up, but I’m excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys.”

Last weekend, in Miami, Brown led the Patriots in targets (eight) while hauling in four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. When asked about focusing on football with everything surrounding him, Brown sounded like it was easier for him since the Patriots are so focused.

“Well, it’s football,” Brown said. “I’m grateful to play football every time you walk in the door here, you know, be your best for the team. Every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I’m preparing to give these guys my best.”

On Thursday, before practice, Brady pulled Brown out of the Patriots’ warmup line. The quarterback started to work with Brown one-on-one as it looked like the two were going over routes.

“It’s been a tremendous honor (working with Brady),” Brown said. “He’s been here a long time – a lot of details, a lot of work ethic. A great guy to be around. Just inspire everyone here.”

n Tom Brady popped up on New England’s injury report Wednesday when he was limited with a calf injury. So naturally, all eyes were on him Thursday.

The Patriots’ quarterback didn’t have a noticeable limp during the media viewing portion of practice. He jogged and moved around without issue. For the record, Brady was listed as being limited.

Once again missing from practice were James Develin (neck) and Shilique Calhoun (not injury related).

n Nike parted ways Antonio Brown, amid accusations of sexual assault.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesman said via email, declining to elaborate on the reasons for the split. “We don’t get into specifics of sports marketing relationships.”

DOLPHINS: Miami claimed former Dallas first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers.

The pass rusher was waived Wednesday after requesting his release. To make room for Charlton the Dolphins waived veteran offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann.

Charlton, the Cowboys’ first-round pick (No. 28) in 2017, recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss in 27 games in two seasons.

n According to reports, second-year pro Josh Rosen will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback.

JETS: Safety Jamal Adams is appealing his fine for a roughing-the-passer call against Cleveland, and said officials later acknowledged they made a mistake.

Adams ranted on Twitter, calling the NFL a joke for fining him $21,056 for his hit on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He shoved Mayfield with his left forearm just after the Cleveland quarterback threw a pass.

PANTHERS: Cam Newton missed his third straight day of practice with a mid-foot sprain, but Coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to name his starter.

BROWNS: Tight end David Njoku (wrist), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), and safeties Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (leg) missed practice as Cleveland prepares to face the Rams.

