WASHINGTON — It’ll be an al fresco Rose Garden soiree for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the White House throws its first state dinner in more than a year.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting Morrison for a state visit on Friday, including a pomp-filled arrival ceremony on the South Lawn and meetings with Trump and his staff. The night ends with an opulent state dinner beneath the stars in the Rose Garden, just outside the Oval Office.
Australian pro golfer Greg Norman, a friend of Trump’s, says he’ll be among the guests.
It’s been 13 years since the White House recognized Australia with the diplomatic honor of a state visit.
Trump’s first state visit went to French President Emmanuel Macron last year.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
At half-ruined Puerto Rico base, hurricane recovery funds are pulled for Trump’s wall
-
Business
Hannaford parent moves to restrict ‘chemicals of concern’ in products, packaging
-
Local & State
Maine has its first frost, but a balmy weekend awaits
-
Sports
Nike drops Patriots’ Antonio Brown amid assault allegations
-
Nation & World
McConnell reverses stance, backs $250 million in election security funding
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.