Frontier Café, 14 Maine St., Ft. Andross, Brunswick, 725-5222. Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-8 p.m. Tickets $75 and include instruction and dinner. Beer and wine available for purchase.

Enjoy a night out cooking an authentic dish from Mexico with Chef Lindsay Sterling and Mexican novelist Azminda Cancino.

“Guests will cook in Frontier’s special event space, and enjoy a delicious dinner at farm tables set with flowers and candles. In this class up to 24 guests will learn the secrets to making Mexican chilaquiles [pronounced Cheelah KEEL ace] a favorite Mexican dish made of seared chicken, tortilla chips, tomatillos, chili peppers, fresh toppings such as radishes and tomatoes. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens joins us with botanical and agricultural stories about special ingredients. Have fun dusting off your Spanish, meeting people who are interested in cooking and culture, and exploring the world through food.”

Please wear a hat (also available for purchase at Frontier), and close-toed, comfortable shoes. Aprons available to

borrow as desired. This event is gluten-free

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Sept. 20

Bow Street Market tasting of staff favorite wines, 4-6 p.m. Free.

79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Sept. 21

Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m.

Events includes some of Maine’s best craft brewers and a variety of food trucks. Tickets $15-$32 + ticket fee at Eventbrite.

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolatier, create Caramel Apples dipped in chocolate and covered in sprinkles, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $9/apple.

174 Lower Main St., Freeport, 865-4071, reservations required.

Bow Street Market tasting of Rogue Beer and Bourbon, 3:30-6 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631. Free.

Sept. 22

Historic Tidbit Tour of Bath, 2-4 p.m., $39.95/person. Tickets at redcloaktours.com or 380-3806

Sept. 24

Northern Italian Cooking presented by Merrymeeting Adult Education, 6-9 p.m., $40/person. Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, 729-7323, registration required.

Sept. 26

Bow Street Market tasting of Ricker Hill Cider, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631. Free.

Sept. 28

Wolfe’s Neck Center’s 23rd Annual Harvest Dance, 6-10 p.m. Mallet Barn, 713 Wolfe’s Neck Road. Freeport, 865-4469, $25/person, 21+ event. Tickets at https://wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/147.

