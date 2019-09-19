Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 19, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 20, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Pot roast dinner – Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, drinks, rolls and dessert. $11, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

