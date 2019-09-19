Arrests

Danielle Jessica Mckenzie, 27, of Ossipee Trail in Gorham, on Sept. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 17, on Sept. 10 on a charge of reckless conduct and illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile, on Main Street.

Santu Logugune, 20, of Kennedy Park in Portland, on Sept. 11 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Phillip J. Coffin, 47, of West Pleasant Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 12 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Misty D. Romero, 41, on Sept. 14 on a charge of violating condition of release on Cumberland Street.

Scott Bell, 60, of Welch Drive in Casco, on Sept. 14 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

Nicholas Edward Norton, 31, of Lombard Street in South Portland, on Sept. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Jason R. Leblanc, 40, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 9 on three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Sonya L. Keller, 30, of Rochester Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 9 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Rochester Street.

Tember Brooke Magee, 27, of North Main Street in Mechanic Falls, on Sept. 11 on a charge of operating without a license, on Bridgton Road.

Rhiannon Crystal Maxfield, 25, of Brown Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 11 on a charge of harassment, on Main Street.

Edward B. Boissonneau, 31, of Cottage Road in Windham, on Sept. 13 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Methodist Road.

Jacob E. Downing, 22, of Gray Road in Windham, on Sept. 13 on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license, on Central Street.

Sharon Race, 34, of Joshua Drive in Biddeford, on Sept. 15 on a charge of engaging in prostitution, on Larrabee Road.

