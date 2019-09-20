A water main break has led the Portland Water District to issue a boil-water order for residents of Peaks and Cushing islands in Casco Bay.
The order took effect 9:30 a.m. Friday, and applies to any water that residents intend to consume, the city said in an emergency message to residents.
Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used to wash food, make ice cubes, brush teeth or otherwise be consumed.
Water samples will be collected and tested within the next 24 hours.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Germany’s Merkel coalition seals $60 billion deal to fight climate change
-
Nation & World
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate in Nevada
-
Local & State
Student-led ‘climate strike’ draws hundreds to Portland City Hall to demand action
-
Nation & World
Alaska has nation’s most expensive wildfire this year
-
Nation & World
Mexico’s Los Cabos resort area braces for Hurricane Lorena
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.