GRAY — Gray’s First Congregational Church will not hold its usual fourth Saturday supper in September. Instead, the congregation will be running the Barnyard Restaurant at the Cumberland Fair. Visitors can expect the same home cooking, pies and friendly faces at the sit-down restaurant, located next to the farm museum, from Sept. 22-28, ending at 7 p.m.

