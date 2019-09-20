GRAY — Gray’s First Congregational Church will not hold its usual fourth Saturday supper in September. Instead, the congregation will be running the Barnyard Restaurant at the Cumberland Fair. Visitors can expect the same home cooking, pies and friendly faces at the sit-down restaurant, located next to the farm museum, from Sept. 22-28, ending at 7 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Sept. 20
-
Columns
Commentary: This is the Kavanaugh debacle that we predicted and feared
-
Lakes Region Weekly
SAD 6 seeks new Standish board member
-
Editorials
Another View: California’s gig-economy rules won’t help anyone
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Teens, adults can combat climate change by limiting consumption