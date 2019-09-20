WHERE: Andy Kerr Stadium, Hamilton, New York

KICKOFF: Noon Saturday

WEB STREAMING: Stadium 24/7

ALL-TIME SERIES: Colgate leads, 2-1

LAST MEETING: Sept. 8, 2001, won by Maine, 34-10

LAST WEEK: Maine lost to Towson, 45-23; Colgate lost to William & Mary, 38-10

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: QB Chris Ferguson leads FCS in passing, averaging 370 yards per game. He has multiple receivers to throw to, including Jaquan Blair (17 catches for 279 yards), Earnest Edwards (13 for 273), Devin Young (14 for 240) and Andre Miller (11 for 127). But again, the Black Bears will look to bring some balance to their offense and try to get the run game on track against a defense allowing 305.3 rushing yards per game and 6.1 yards a rush. Look for Emmanuel Reed and Joe Fitzpatrick to be more involved in the offense early.

WHEN COLGATE HAS THE BALL: The Raiders are really struggling offensively this year, averaging just 10.3 points and 221.3 yards. They prefer to run the ball but are averaging only 2.5 yards a rush. Malik Twyman is the lead back with 170 rushing yards. But with backup QB Jake Froschauer likely to start, Colgate might pass a little more. In limited action, Froschauer has completed 61 percent of his passes. Of course he’d be throwing against a Maine pass defense that allows just 137 yards per game (ninth in the nation).

KEY STAT: 0 – Points scored by Colgate in the first quarter this year.

OUTLOOK: This is a game Maine should win. Colgate is struggling offensively and defensively. In 2018 the Raiders led the nation in scoring defense (9.3 points) and total defense (237.7 yards per game) but this year are giving up 40.0 points and 450.3 yards per game. DE Nick Wheeler is one of the best pass rushers in the nation and Maine will have to know where he is at all times. But if Maine can run successfully, to set up the deep pass, it will control the game. Defensively this will be a big game for Maine’s rush defense, which is allowing 223.2 yards per game, to get back on track.

OF NOTE: Maine is ranked 12th nationally in the STATS FCS poll, 16th in the FCS Coaches Poll; Colgate was ranked 13th in preseason polls but is no longer ranked. … Maine has not had an FCS nonconference road win since defeating Norfolk State 23-6 on Aug. 31, 2013. … Colgate has already lost to two CAA opponents this year – Villanova (34-14) and William & Mary (38-10). … Maine LB Jaron Grayer (shoulder injury) is considered a game-time decision. … Colgate QB Grant Breneman, the Patriot League preseason pick for Offensive Player of the Year, was injured last week and is not expected to play.

– Mike Lowe

