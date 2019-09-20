CAPE ELIZABETH — Ryan McKean caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Gannon Stewart on a broken play with 4:10 to play, and Cape Elizabeth edged Fryeburg Academy 14-13 in a Class C South football game Friday night.

Stewart bobbled a high snap and began running right before stopping and spotting a wide open McKean behind the defense. Colin Smith kicked his second PAT for the winning margin.

The Capers (2-1) went on top 7-0 in the first quarter on a 17-yard TD pass from Stewart to Matt Laughlin. Fryeburg (1-2) drew even on quarterback Calvin Southwick’s 1-yard run in the third quarter, then took the lead in the fourth on a 26-yard pass from Southwick to Isaak McKenney. The Raiders missed the extra point, however.

Fryeburg drove to the Cape 11 late in the game, but Noah Pillsbury’s interception clinched the win.

SOUTH PORTLAND 49, NOBLE 7: Anthony Poole scored on two short runs and threw a long TD pass while leading the Red Riots (2-1) to a 27-0 halftime lead in a win over Noble (0-3) at South Portland.

Poole’s 65-yard pass to Cole Benevides put South Portland ahead 7-0 after one quarter. Poole crossed the goal line on 4 and 3-yard runs in the second quarter.

Noble’s Tyreek Rose tossed a 36-yard scoring pass late in the third quarter.

SCARBOROUGH 42, BANGOR 7: Jarett Flaker returned two punts for touchdowns in the first half, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score as the Red Riots (2-1) routed the Rams (1-2) in Bangor.

SANFORD 42, EDWARD LITTLE 7: A pair of Caleb Saucier touchdown runs in the first quarter helped the Spartans (2-1) take control on their way to a win over the Red Eddies (0-3) in Auburn.

Ethan Shain’s 32-yard run put Sanford on the board. Saucier followed with TDs of 1 and 6 yards, and Ryley Bougie scored from the 3, and Xavier Levine added a 16-yard TD run. Levine then connected with Leyton Bickford for a 10-yard TD pass that made it 42-0 at halftime.

Edward Little’s Jack Keefe passed to John Shea for a 22-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

THORNTON ACADEMY 43, LEWISTON 7: Isaac Ofielu ran for three touchdowns as the Trojans (3-0) defeated the Blue Devils (1-2) in Lewiston.

Quarterback Kobe Gaudette had a 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Anthony Jones added a 20-yard TD run in the fourth.

BIDDEFORD 69, WESTBROOK 18: Marc Reali ran for three touchdowns and threw a long TD pass to Nick Lyons in the first half as the Tigers (3-0) defeated Westbrook/Waynflete (0-3) in Biddeford.

Westbrook kept it close for most of the first half, but Reali’s pass to Lyons just before halftime made it 35-18, and Biddeford pulled away from there.

OXFORD HILLS 48, FALMOUTH/GREELY 0: Atticus Soehren threw four touchdown passes and Colby VanDecker ran for 227 yards as the Vikings (2-1) beat the Yachtsmen (1-2) in Paris.

Soehren was 9 of 9 for 197 yards. Two of his TD passes went to Isaiah Oufiero, while JJ Worster (41 yards) and Addison Brown (71 yards) caught one apiece.

Marcus Stone capped the scoring with a fourth-quarter TD run.

Oxford Hills racked up 490 yards and held Falmouth to 92.

FREEPORT 38, LAKE REGION 6: Caden Benedict and Aidan Michaud turned screen passes into touchdowns, Tre Morris had an 84-yard touchdown run and the Falcons (2-0) rolled over the Lakers (2-1) in Freeport.

Freeport recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and quickly scored on an Adam Ulrickson run.

The Falcons stretched their lead to 32-0 by halftime. Benedict scored from 42 yards, Michaud had a 38-yard TD, and Morris added his long run.

Colby Petrin got the final touchdown for the Falcons.

WELLS 39, MORSE 0: Payton MacKay had two long touchdown runs and also returned an interception for a touchdown as the Warriors (3-0) defeated the Shipbuilders (0-3) in Wells.

It was the 31st straight win for Wells, which scored all its points in the first half.

Brady Fox opened the scoring with a 54-yard pass to Jacob Scott. MacKay had TD runs of 70 and 74 yards, Matt Tufts added a 4-yard touchdown run, and MacKay and Devin Chace each returned an interception for a score.

TELSTAR 54, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 42: Davin Mason had four rushing touchdowns – all in the second half – and one passing as the Rebels (2-1) rallied past the Patriots (1-2) in an eight-man game in Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester quarterback Daniel Stash rushed for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes to Gabriel Gentreau, but the Patriots couldn’t hold on to a 36-24 lead.

Shane Odeja and Brayden Stevens each had a 4-yard TD run for Telstar. Theodore Doyle had a 10-yard touchdown catch.

