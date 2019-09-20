The Transfer Station has another successful Hazardous Waste Collection Day in the books. More than 170 units of hazardous waste were collected and will be disposed of properly.

Maine author Susan Conley will speak at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Gray Public Library. Conley’s latest book is “Elsey Come Home,” and she has also authored “The Foremost Good Fortune” and “Paris Was the Place.” She is the cofounder of The Telling Room in Portland. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the library, 657-4110, or go to gray.lib.me.us.