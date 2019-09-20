Bike Your Park
National Bike Your Park Day is being celebrated from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Libby Hill Trails in Gray. Trail maps and bottled water will be available. The event is free, but donations will be accepted in the parking lot. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, go to www.adventurecycling.org/about-us/calendar-of-eventsadventure-cycling-association/2019-bike-your-park-day
A lot of hazardous waste
The Transfer Station has another successful Hazardous Waste Collection Day in the books. More than 170 units of hazardous waste were collected and will be disposed of properly.
Author at library
Maine author Susan Conley will speak at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Gray Public Library. Conley’s latest book is “Elsey Come Home,” and she has also authored “The Foremost Good Fortune” and “Paris Was the Place.” She is the cofounder of The Telling Room in Portland. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the library, 657-4110, or go to gray.lib.me.us.
Taxidermy demo
Wild Wings Taxidermy and local taxidermist Paul Reynolds will be featured at the Maine Wildlife Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28 to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. Reynolds will demonstrate how to mount a deer head using the art of taxidermy. For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0, or go to mainewildlifepark.com.
ATV, snowmobile safety
An ATV and snowmobile safety course will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Gray-New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Road. Participants will receive a certificate from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. For more information, go to gray.maineadulted.org.
