A Cumberland County jury has convicted a Westbrook man of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Gadi Iradukunda, 22, was on trial this week in Portland, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced the verdict in a press release Friday. The press release said Iradukunda picked up a 13-year-old acquaintance in Portland on July 29, 2018. Instead of giving her a ride to get food, he drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

Defense attorney Rob Andrews, who represented Iradukunda, said he plans to appeal. His client believes he should have been allowed to present certain facts in his defense, Andrews wrote in an email.

Iradukunda will be held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail until sentencing. Gross sexual assault is a Class A crime, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Unlawful sexual touching is a Class B crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

