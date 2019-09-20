The new law prohibiting touching a phone while driving will cause a lot of accidents, as people who depend on receiving calls while driving (cab drivers, delivery drivers, etc.) suddenly pull over and lurch to a stop (to take the call), forcing others behind them to slam on the brakes.
Obviously, it’s not holding the phone that causes accidents (otherwise, cab drivers would be in accidents 24/7); it’s the mind being occupied that causes them.
John T. Nichols
Portland
